Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanashyam Nayak Reveals He's Battling With Cancer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Ghanashyam Nayak has revealed that he is battling cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. The actor is well-known for his role as Nattu Kaka in the popular sitcom. In a recent interview, Ghanashyam and his son Vishal Nayak spoke about his ailment.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Vishal Nayak revealed that Ghanashyam was undergoing chemotherapy sessions. Apparently, the actor had spots on his neck, which were spotted three months ago, and immediately began treatment for the same. He claimed that he did not experience any discomfort or pain but his family and his doctor did not want to take a risk and so, began his medication.

His son said that Ghanashyam was in good shape and that he was getting check-ups regularly. The actor will be getting another PET scan next month. Last year the actor underwent throat surgery. He had 8 lumps removed from his throat. The ailment has not stopped the 77-year-old actor from hopping on the sets of the famous television show and play his character again.

Ghanashyam Nayak continues to shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah amid cancer treatment

The actor is currently not playing a regular role in the comedy series. His character as Nattu Kaka is shown spending quality time at his native place, away from Gada Electronics where he is an employee. Often Ghanashyam Nayak reprises his role as the beloved character by showing sequences where he calls up the owner of the electronics shop and his boss, Jethalal Gada.

During the interview, Ghanashyam revealed that he had shot another similar scene. Not only did he get back to work but travelled all the way to Daman in Gujarat for the scene. He said that he was eagerly waiting to start shooting in Mumbai along with the cast and crew, again.

For the unversed, Ghanashyam Nayak plays the role of Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala or Nattu Kaka, an employee at lead character Jetthalal Gada's electronics shop Gada Electronics. He works there along with his nephew Bagheshwar Dadukh Undhaiwala or Bagha, played by Tanmay Vekaria. He is the oldest worker at the shop and is in charge of the accounts.

Image: Still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

