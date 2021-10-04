Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak Passes Away; Dilip, Asit Attend Funeral

The popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently lost one of their team members, Ghanshyam Nayak, who was known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka on the comedy show. The actor’s last rites were performed on Monday where other members of the show were present to pay their tributes to the actor.

Members including the show's creator Asit Kumarr Modi and his co-stars Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Gada; Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of his on-screen son Tapu; and Samay Shah, who plays Gogi on the show, were spotted at the funeral. According to various media reports, the senior actor had undergone surgery last year after getting diagnosed with cancer. During his career, Nayak worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi Television serials.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars present at Ghanshyam Nayak's funeral

Asit Kumarr Modi had informed about the tragic loss on his Twitter handle. While expressing his grief, he wrote in Hindi, “Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe (Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no more). May God bless him and give him peace, may his family get the strength to deal with the loss.". Apart from Asit, the late actor also received tributes from Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. “Starting from Gujarati theater, Gujarati theater has suffered a great loss due to the untimely demise of the famous Shri Ghanshyambhai Nayak, nicknamed "Natukaka" of the serial "Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma”, Bhupendra’s tweet roughly translated read.

Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe 🙏🏻 परम कृपालु परमेश्वर उन्हें अपने चरणो में स्थान दे और परम शांति दे 🙏🏻 उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे 🙏🏻 #नटुकाका हम आपको नहीं भूल सकते 🙏🏻 @TMKOC_NTF — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) October 3, 2021

Some of the prominent works of the late actor in Hindi cinema include Masoom, Tirangaa, Aashik Awara, Aankhen, China Gate, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Tere Naam among various others. Earlier, on October 3, actor Munmun Dutta who is known to play Babita in the show penned a heartwarming note on Instagram. In the note, she wrote how she was blessed to know him for the past 13 years. She penned how she was amazed by the late actor’s fighting spirit and inspirational words. She further mentioned how the late actor would always have the best things to say about the set, the unit, and the team and revealed that it was his second home.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ViralBhayani/Twitter/AsitKumarrModi