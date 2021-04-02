Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi Gets Vaccinated

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi, who is known for his role as Jethalal Gada in the show, recently got himself vaccinated and shared the news. He also suggested all the citizens get themselves vaccinated soon. Take a look at what the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had to say about the Coronavirus vaccination.

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal gets himself vaccinated

The coronavirus vaccination drive is currently active and several celebrities are getting themselves vaccinated. Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram handle to inform his followers that he got himself vaccinated. He shared a picture of himself showing a thumbs up with a wide smile.

He wrote that the 'real fun will begin when everyone gets vaccinated'. He and his wife took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Joshi mentioned, "If you qualify or know someone who qualifies, make sure to get vaccinated or help others along the process." He thanked the hospital and the staff for the smooth experience they had during the process. Take a look at the picture here.

Reactions to Dilip Josh's news

Several followers flooded Dilip's comments section with fire emoji. The director of the show, Malav Rajda wrote, "Waah Waah" complimenting him for the effort he took for the awareness. A follower wrote that Dilip Joshi has '0 haters as he is loved by all'. Another fan referred to Dr. Haathi from the show. He wrote that 'Dr Haathi finally gave Jethalal the COVID-19 vaccine'. Another user wrote his dialogue and said 'tapleek' which is a word Jethalal often uses. Dilip also shared a story of the post and mentioned that he finally got his 'Vakkchin', a word that Jethalal uses for Vaccine. Take a look at the comments here.

Image source: Dilip Joshi's Instagram

About Dilip Joshi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta's cast features Mandar Chandwadkar, Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha and many more. The plot revolves around Gokuldham society and its residents. All the neighbours care for each other like a family and spend time together. Dilip Joshi as Jhetalal is often seen falling in trouble. His friend Taarak Mehta, played by Shailesh Lodha, solves his problems and other issues of the Gokuldham society.

Promo Image source: Dilip Joshi's Instagram

