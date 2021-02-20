Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jhethalal To Shut Down Gada Electronics!

SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is often seen scripting their story according to the changing times. The show has been currently focusing on Sodhi and Bhogilal's story. However, just like the real world, the plot also has focused on the COVID-19 cases in their world. According to IWM Buzz, Jhethaalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi will soon be shutting down his shop Gada electronics.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gada electronics to be shut soon

The spread of coronavirus had bought the entire world to a standstill. Several businesses were affected and forced to shut down. People even lost their jobs and suffered huge losses in their businesses. In a similar manner, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the makers have decided to show that Jhethalal too has been affected by the lockdown and this, in turn, will affect his business.

In the recent Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episodes, Jhethalal reveals that he had taken a huge order right before the lockdown was imposed. However, the order was taken on credit terms from the customer. As the lockdown was imposed, Jhethalal had to take a backseat and halt his business for a while. The payment of this order then got stuck. When the lockdown finally eased, Jethaalal decided to call the customer and remind him of his payment. However, the customer refused to pay and this affected Jethalal's business.

The customer informs him that he has suffered a major loss just like Jhethalal and will be unable to pay him back anytime soon. Jhethalal had purchased the goods from the company on a credit basis and now has to pay them back. However, as his business was on a halt, there wasn't any transaction that took place for several months. He will not have enough money to pay them back and thus decides to sell his shop to pay them back.

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast features Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar and many more. The show premiered in 2008 and has been running ever since. The show is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

