Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Latest Episode Ends On A Cliffhanger; Spoilers Ahead

Jethalal Champaklal Gada is facing difficult times as seen in the latest episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is facing financial issues and is now forced to sell his shop Gada Electronics. He goes and consults his father Champaklal and his son Tapu in the latest episode about his decision. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah spoiler ahead!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known to speak about societal issues and includes the current happenings of the real world in their storyline. In the latest episodes airing on SabTV, viewers see that the characters are facing a similar predicament because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jethala is a businessman and he had a steady income from his shop before. But due to the lockdown, things have come to a standstill.

Owing to the non-payment of goods from a client, Jethalal is stuck in a financial issue. Unable to make payments, or receive them, Jethalal has made a decision to sell his shop and pay his creditors. As seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah latest episode, he goes and discusses this matter with his father and son.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' spoiler

Champaklal came to his son's rescue regarding the matter of selling Gada Electronics. Seeing his son in peril, he offered to sell their ancestral land and pay off the creditors with that money. Jethalal refused this idea of selling the property and thought of selling the shop to be a better option. The episode ends leaving the viewers on a cliffhanger.

What will happen next? Will Jethalal and his family really leave Gokuldham? Will he sell his shop Gada Electronics? Only the next episode can get the answers to these questions. It's now the viewers' turn to wait for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah latest episode.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' cast

The show which has aired for over 3,100 episodes, has made a place in the viewers' hearts. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah cast consists of Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, among others. The show began airing on July 28, 2008.

