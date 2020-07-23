New Episodes Of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Get Mixed Fan Reactions On Twitter

Due to the pandemic, many shows had to stop shooting and releasing fresh episodes due to lockdown. However, recently, many serials and shows resumed their shoots provided they followed all the safety guidelines laid for the prevention of COVID 19. The long-running Indian sit-com Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah too made a return to TV screens with a post-lockdown episode on Wednesday.

The fans of the show had been waiting for the fresh episodes of the show and were overjoyed when the show aired on Wednesday. However, as the show made a come back on television, it received a mixed response from the fans of the show. The fans took to their social media handles to express how they liked the show.

Fan reaction to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new episodes

Several fans of the show reacted saying that they missed the humour that was there in the old episodes. Several other fans flooded Twitter expressing that they were disappointed seeing the absence of Disha Vakani, who plays the character of Dayaben in the show. The popular character of a Gujarati woman is responsible for a major chunk of humour quotient in the show.

#TMKOC Old episodes truly best...@AsitKumarrModi We don't need renovation, fancy makeups and poor new generation jokes...:( pic.twitter.com/rpkB6BM5XB — Rishikesh Nimse (@RishikeshNimse1) July 22, 2020

Several fans expressed that the show did not need renovation, fancy makeups on the show if the jokes remained poor. There were some netizens who shared memes comparing the old episodes of the show to new ones. Some of the fans said that the new episodes of the show has lost humour and had zero comedy in the new episodes.

Watching #TMKOC's



Old Episodes vs New Episodes pic.twitter.com/UeJAjqEXCs — Infoseeker AC (@Infoseeker_AC) July 22, 2020



Positive fan reactions

There were numerous fans who appreciated the show's new episodes. Many fans took to Twitter to tell the show makers that they were happy that the show was back. Check out some of the tweets below.

@dilipjoshie Hi Sir....I m a big fan of yours as You are playing a big role as a Character Mr. Jethalal in Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma.....

I have seen your all episodes and on Sunday I once I switch on the TV, it will will get off at night only.

You are doing a great job. — Kapil Chandurwar (@KChandurwar) July 23, 2020

Tarak mehta ka Ooltah chasmah ચાલુ થવાની ખૂશી @AsitKumarrModi thnku asitbhai@dilipjoshie thnk u jethalal ji for entertaining us 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pIDsR43FDa — Manish Thakkar (@TManish511) July 22, 2020

So Tarak Mehta is airing new episodes.

Ab toh pakka Iyyer bhai Corona ka vaccine bana hi dega😂💃🏻💃🏻#TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah — Priyanka (@piyuzzzzx) July 22, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma details

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the highest TRP-gaining shows. According to media portals, even during the nationwide lockdown period, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was just the next most-watched after Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Talking about airing new episodes of TV serials, daily soaps such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 among many others have begun telecasting fresh episodes. Producer-actor JD Majethia and Deven Bhojani also resumed the shoot for Bhakarwadi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is a sitcom that started airing on television in 2008. The show has reportedly aired 2,953 episodes. Starring Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Neha Mehta, the show is directed by Harshad Joshi, Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar, and Malav Suresh Rajda.

