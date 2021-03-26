Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sunayana Fozdar On Her Perspective About Doing Movies

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunayana Fozdar recently opened up about her perspective about doing films. The actor, who started her career in regional cinema, was unsure about pursuing acting as a full-time profession. However, she recently revealed that ever since her film Santaan, she has progressed as an actor.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sunayana Fozdar said that she started her career with Kannada Films and has also done a Telugu film but for her making money was not her only intention. The actor also stated that she has always desired job satisfaction and that she did not completely comprehend the language because she was too young and inexperienced to comprehend it.

Fozdar added that she did not take it seriously in terms of making a career or so full-fledged in the South because she was studying so had to complete her studies and then television happened so it was never really planned. She never strategised in that way that she only wants to do films, added the actor.

Sunayana also feels that television actors are very underrated because there is a lot of hard work that goes in for shooting a daily soap. She added that the time they get to prepare is very less so she equally respects both the fields. The actor concluded by saying that doing films is not the only pinnacle of accomplishment for her. She also thinks she can make her mark in the TV industry too by working hard every day and is also open to TV and films both.

Sunayana Fozdar's social media posts

Apart from entertaining fans in the much-acclaimed show, the actor is also an avid social media user where she goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories giving glimpses of her personal and professional life. The actor recently shared a picture where she looks truly stunning. She is seen striking a simple pose and is seen giving some tough looks.

She donned a blue and yellow dress along with a salmon pink jacket. She completed her look with tassel earrings, hand accessories and opted for a curly hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, and dewy makeup. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “am I your cool breeze on a hot summer day?” Take a look.

Source: Bollywood Hungama, In Image: Sunayana Fozdar Instagram