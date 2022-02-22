'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' To Stream On Netflix From February 24; Know Details

It’s been almost 14 years since 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been entertaining viewers, going on to become the most-watched sitcom in the history of its channel. While the audiences enjoy 20-minute episodes five days a week, now it will also be available on the streaming service, Netflix but with a twist. It will be streamed in the form of animated series, 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' (TMKCC), on the OTT platform from February 24, 2022.

Asit Kumar Modi releases a statement

The Creator & Author of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and Founder & Director of Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd, Asit Kumar Modi said in a statement, "It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums." He further added, "Last month, a report by Amazon revealed 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah will be available to our viewers on Netflix."

Stating that spreading joy is one of the most important roles, Asit said, "It also reiterates that pure humour can bring a positive transformation in our society and at Neela Film Productions, spreading joy is pivotal to our ethos. We’re glad that our viewers especially kids will get to enjoy 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' on OTT as well."

“Our IP has generated a lot of interest across many brands that wish to capitalise on its success. We are in the process of launching a host of ventures including an all-exclusive line of TMKCC merchandise and games. There are other interesting announcements to come from Neela Film Productions and we are at the brink of breaking into a completely new dimension of entertainment,” concludes Modi.

More on 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah'

The Neela Film Productions Private Limited's animated series which has aired two successful seasons on TV since 2021 also features popular characters from its parent show in hyperbolic comic avatars. It stars a host of actors including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.

Image: Instagram/@sony_sab_ka_parivar