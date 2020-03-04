'Taarak Mehta' Dialogue Row: BJP MLA Slams MNS, 'No One Should Take Law In Their Hands'

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s heated response to the dialogue that claimed Hindi was the language of Mumbai in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has drawn mixed reactions. While some of the Marathi viewers had supported the party’s actions on social media, that’s not the case on a political level. As MNS workers ‘extracted’ an apology from the actor who delivered the dialogue, the Bharatiya Janata Party was not too pleased.

Mumbai-based BJP MLA Ram Kadam, took a dig at MNS, for trying new ways to revive the party and taking the law into their hands.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, Kadam, who represents Ghatkopar constituency in Central Mumbai, said, “Everyone has the right to put forward their opinions. But no one has the right to take the law in their hand. The party that you are talking about are on the verge of end and are trying to new ways to come up again.”

“We condemn the way in which they took the law in their hands. No one should take the law in their hands. Law comes before cast, religion and party,” he added. Kadam also said, “And law should do the job of law, and there should be an investigation for anyone taking the law in their hand.”

MNS landed at the residence of Amit Bhatt, who plays the character of Champaklal, father of protagonist Jethalal, who had said the dialogue. He apologised in front of the workers and cited the busy schedule and the lack of rehearsals for not paying attention.

Earlier, MNS film wing’s chief Amey Khopkar and General Shalini Thackeray had posted heated responses and giving threats to the makers on Twitter. The former called it ‘proganda’ and even called the writers ‘Gujarati insects’, while adding that the shooting will be stalled if they do not apologise. The latter threatened ‘Marathi thought’ under their ears.

The dialogue

Amit Bhatt was heard saying in the recent episode, “See, our Gokuldham is in Mumbai, what is Mumbai’s language? Hindi. That is why we will write the thought for the day in Hindi.”

He added, “If our Gokuldam would’ve been in Chennai, we’d have written it in Tamil, and if our Gokuldam would’ve been in America and Europe, we’d have written in English.”

