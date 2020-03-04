Congress Enters 'Taarak Mehta'-MNS Dialogue Row; Tells Raj's Outfit They Won't Be Spared

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena sparked a row by raising objection to the ‘Hindi is the language of Mumbai’ dialogue in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, their ‘usual’ style to express this did not get favour from politicians. Congress also was not too pleased with the party ‘threatening’ and ’extracting’ an apology from actor and the makers.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh said, “Marathi should be the priority in Maharashtra, but any language, be it Hindi or any other language, alongside it, should also be respected.” “If someone talks about taking matters in own hands, or if any news of threats or violence comes to us or goes to the police, then definitely investigation will be carried out and they won’t be spared,” the politician continued.

When asked about MNS resorting to their ‘usual style’, the leader said, “Even when they used to do it earlier, there used to be investigations, that time it used to be lenient, but now as per law, proper investigation will be done. No leniency will be shown.”

BJP MLA Ram Kadam was another leader who didn’t approve of the party taking ‘law in their hands’ and said that anyone doing so should be investigated.

The row

MNS film wing Amey Khopkar and General Secretary Shalini Thackeray had taken to Twitter and warned the makers of ‘tough steps’, ‘Marathi thought under their ears’ and calling the writers ‘Gujarati insects’.

The party’s workers then reached the residence of Amit Bhatt, the actor who had delivered the dialogue and made him apologise. The makers too have issued an apology in a video.

