Taarak Mehta's 'Mumbai Ki Mukhya Bhasha' Comment Gets Slammed By Actor Pushkar Shrotri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is caught in a row with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena after Champaklal, one of the characters in the show essayed by Amit Bhatt said a dialogue in one of the episodes that, “Mumbai’s common language is Hindi”. President of MNS Cinema Wing, Ameya Khopkar, General Secretary of MNS, Shalini Thackeray and many followers of MNS slammed the maker, Amit Kumarr Modi and the cast of the show. The MNS members reached the doors of Amit Bhatt and received a written apology letter as well. Marathi film industry’s Adesh Bandekar and Pushkar Shrotri also reacted to the dialogue on the show.

Here are some reactions that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah received

In an interview with a regional news publication, Pushkar Shrotri, a Marathi film actor reacted on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah row and emphasized on the fact that Mumbai is a part of Maharashtra and as a state the ‘Mukhya Bhasa’, main language is Marathi. He gave the example of Singapore that even though people around the world live there, but the language does not change from English or Chinese, the language remains as Malay. Similarly, people from all over India might come and live in Mumbai but the language won’t change to Hindi, it remains as Marathi. Aadesh Bandekar of Home Minister fame also said that the main language of Mumbai is Marathi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah received some harsh criticisms through Twiteratis

Ameya Khopkar president of Cinema Wing, MNS also reacted. Ameya Khopkar had earlier criticised the showmaker:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers issued an apology through their Twitter accounts

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Amit Bhatt also issued an apology after the row

#boycotttmkoc



Amit bhat champak chacha ni Mafi magitli ahe he wacha TMKOC madhlya chacha ni Mafi magitli ahe pic.twitter.com/vPmM4APzr5 — Awakash (@Awakash21) March 3, 2020

