Tahir Raj Bhasin Arrives In Ladakh To Shoot For Upcoming Show 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein'

Kai Po Che actor Tahir Raj Bhasin recently took to his Instagram to let his fans know that he is shooting in Ladakh. In the picture, the actor is seen spreading his arms while wearing an orange jacket. He is standing in front of a water body surrounded by mountains.

Tahir Raj Bhasin is shooting in Ladakh

In the caption of the post, Tahir spoke about getting back to work and that he is happy. It reads, "Shooting in Ladakh! Haven’t been out much this year. Can you tell?" The comment section is filled with his fans complimenting the view and him. Check it out.

(Image courtesy: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Instagram post)

Tahir also shared a video where he recorded his journey to Ladakh. In the video, he has added pictures and videos of the airport, him sitting in the plane with the mask and shield and then the view from the plane. He then added pictures of some selfies. In the caption, he wrote, "Take off to touch down. Acclimatising in Ladakh, discovering surreal views, minus 4 degrees in the middle of the day. Things have been pretty ‘chill’." Check it out.

The actor will be shooting in Ladakh for two weeks for his upcoming series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. While talking to the Tribune, the actor talked about the location and also his childhood memories. He said that Ladakh has an exquisite landscape and called it a dream destination for shooting. He added that there is a vast surreal beauty that the desert mountains and altitude bring to the camera frame that firs the scale. He also talked about the vibes of the scenes and that the team is aiming to shoot for the next few days.

Remembering his childhood memories he said that he was 16 when he visited Ladakh and that he remembers long walks and visiting Buddhist temples with his parents. He also talked about his picturesque drive to Pangong Tso lake where he ate amazing thukpa and momos with his younger brother. He concluded that he remembers the 'cold and windy weather' which is why he packed two jackets to be on the safe side.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's upcoming movies

The actor was last seen in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore. Tahir Raj Bhasin's upcoming movies include 83, Loop Lapeta and he is currently also shooting for Bulbul Tarang. He will also be seen in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein which will release on Netflix where he will play the role of Vikrant.

Promo Image Source: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Instagram

