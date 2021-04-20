Tahir Raj Bhasin's Birthday: Take This Quiz To See How Well You Know The 'Mardaani' Actor

Tahir Raj Bhasin of Mardaani fame is an actor who has worked in a variety of Bollywood films over the last few years. Born and brought up in Delhi, he holds a degree in film and media which he acquired from the University of Melbourne. He has gained prominence in the Hindi film industry by portraying negative roles in a number of films that even got him some accolades and awards. The actor will soon be seen in films like 83 and Loop Lapeta. On Tahir Raj Bhasin’s birthday, take the quiz on the actor to see how well you know him and the work he has done in the industry so far.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's Quiz

1. How many younger siblings does Tahir Raj Bhasin have?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

2. For which sector of the Indian Government did Tahir Raj Bhasin’s father work?

a. Indian Air Force

b. Indian Navy

c. Indian Army

d. Indian Police Service

3. At what age did Tahir Raj Bhasin start his training in the field of acting?

a. 13

b. 14

c. 15

d. 16

4. Which subject did Tahir Raj Bhasin complete his graduation in?

a. Sociology

b. English

c. Mass Communication

d. Political Science

5. Which of the following brands did Tahir Raj Bhasin advertise for?

a. Oppo

b. Samsung

c. LG

d. Panasonic

6. In which of the following films did Tahir Raj Bhasin have a 7-second cameo role?

a. Kai Po Che!

b. Chhichhore

c. Dangal

d. Mardaani

7. In which of the following films did Tahir Raj Bhasin portray a negative role?

a. Kai Po Che!

b. Chhichhore

c. Mardaani

d. One By Two

8. In the upcoming film 83, which famous Indian cricketer will Tahir Raj Bhasin be portraying?

a. Moinder Amarnath

b. Ravi Shastri

c. Gundappa Viswanath

d. Sunil Gavaskar

9. Who will be playing the lead opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin in Loop Lapeta?

a. Taapsee Pannu

b. Bhumi Pednekar

c. Sania Sheikh

d. Alia Bhatt

10. How old will Tahir Raj Bhasin be today?

a. 31

b. 32

c. 33

d. 34

ANSWERS:

1. 2

2. Indian Air Force

3. 15

4. Political Science

5. Samsung

6. Kai Po Che!

7. Mardaani

8. Sunil Gavaskar

9. Taapsee Pannu

10. 34