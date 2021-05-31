Tahira Kashyap Shares Picture With A Baby Bump; Says "nope It’s Not A Third Time For Me"

Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram on May 30, 2021, to share a picture of herself sporting a baby bump. In the picture, her son can be seen standing next to her and he seems to be quite smaller compared to his more recent pictures. The photo has a faded quality to it making it seem that it has been clicked a few years back. Her caption clears it out as she says that the picture is from when she was pregnant with her daughter Varushka. Tahira is wearing a bright yellow tunic in the picture with her hair falling forward and covering her face. Her son is seen kissing her baby bump with utmost adoration for his unborn sibling.

Tahira Kashyap busts pregnancy myths

Through her caption, Tahira Kashyap makes it abundantly clear that she is not pregnant with her third baby but rather was using the picture to talk about a time in her life that was fraught with questions from others and misconceptions. She spoke up about the superstitions in India that are associated with a pregnant woman. The author wrote, “Nope it’s not a third time for me! This was the time I experienced and observed many weird pregnancy myths!”. She then posted the many questions she was asked, “‘Line teddi hai (Is the line crooked?), ‘Glow chala gaya? (Lost your glow?), ‘Weight on hips?’, ‘Acha check the head of your first born, no not for lice, but to figure out the gender of your next one?’”. These questions she said were part of the ‘eccentricities’ associated with pregnancy in India.

Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram followers and her friends had a lot to say about her picture and her post. Karanvir Bohra said that he was glad she had cleared out the fact that she was not pregnant so he would not be asking her any questions. Sameera Reddy commented saying that Tahira Kashyap looked beautiful in the picture and that pregnancy was a beautiful time. Other friends of Tahira Kashyap commented using emojis.

Other followers commented on Tahira Kashyap’s photos and post saying that she was always the source of information for them. Most said that she had spoken about the issue really well and succinctly. Others commented saying that she should definitely write more in the future.

