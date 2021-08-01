Taimur's Sweet Surprise Wins Over Randhir Kapoor; Watch Veteran's Moments On 'Indian Idol'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps sharing what her son Taimur is up to on her social media. Recently, it was not the actor's Instagram handle, but a reality show through which we got a glimpse of a heartwarming activity the little one was involved with. The star kid expressed love for his grandfather, Randhir Kapoor, as the actor-director featured on a special Indian Idol episode.

Randhir Kapoor on grandson Taimur & father Raj Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor starred on Indian Idol 12 during the weekend, in a special episode to mark some of his moments on the screen. In a segment, he was shown a greeting card made by Taimur. The five-year-old wrote 'I love you Nana' with hearts all over. He also added the message 'stay safe.'

Kapoor was so touched by the gesture that he stated that after completing the shoot, he would go straight to meet his grandson. He even added that more than his daughters, Kareena and Karisma, he loved his grandchildren.

Though Randhir Kapoor is not very active on Instagram, the few moments that he has shared on the platform finds mention of Taimur. In one snap, he could be seen planting a kiss on Taimur and called him his 'darling.' In another photo, one could see him posing with Karisma's children, Samiera and Kiaan.

From the younger generation, Randhir Kapoor was then asked about the iconic generation of the Kapoors. In the promo of the reality show, he was shown the faces of Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and himself.

In the promo, one could see him being asked which Kapoor spoke the most. Randhir Kapoor replied that it was Raj Kapoor, and added that he had a lot to say as he was knowledgeable about the world and also about films. Randhir Kapoor was then asked who was the quietest of the Kapoors, and he was prompt in raising his own hand for it. His statement that one could see how 'quiet' he was, left the judges like Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar in splits. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Randhir Kapoor last featured in the film Super Nani in 2014. On the personal front, he recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Image: Sony Tv official and Randhir Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.