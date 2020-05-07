Take Cues From These Bollywood Celebs On How To Pose Right In A Swimming Pool

In today’s stressful and hectic schedule, being fit, healthy, and also spending some time with yourself is sometimes really very difficult. At times, most of us look up to Bollywood and TV celebrities for inspiration. Fans often wonder how these celebs manage to shoot and also spend their holidays and best time chilling with their loved ones.

In fact, some TV and Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Nia Sharma, Sunny Leone among others have a great lifestyle. They often take time out to chill in a swimming pool and also post photos of the same by giving some stunning poses. If you too are looking for such celeb holiday secrets and swimming pool poses, continue reading below-

Nia Sharma-

Nia Sharma is a true water baby. She loves to spend her free time chilling in a pool and often posts pics of the same. Have a look at the prettiest Nia Sharma posing inside the pool in a black swimsuit.

Nia Sharma looks stunning in these poolside poses where she is sipping from a glass. The other pic is her stunning in a pink shirt and leather pants sitting beside the pool. Have a look at these amazing pictures of Nia Sharma.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt chilling in a sky blue colour dress with her friends besides the pool and celebrating her new year. See the picture here of Alia Bhatt and her group of friends.

Alia Bhatt happily enjoying her pool-time by giving some amazing pool poses. Have a look at her pics here.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has got some stunning pool poses style and aura to inspire you. Here she can be seen dazzling in black swimwear, posing perfectly.

Sunny Leone in this amazing light green swimsuit posing beside the pool. She also looks beautiful in the other silver swimwear and stunning body posture with a jaw-dropping pose.

Sunny Leone posing and enjoying inside the pool in her floral bralette and striped shorts. She looks really pretty and happy posing in the pool.

