Tannaz Irani And Sehrish Ali Speak About The Importance Of Dance In Their Lives

International Dance Day falls on April 29th, every year. The day is celebrated to encourage participation and education in dance through various activities, all over the world. On the occasion of International Dance Day 2021, Tannaz Irani and Sehrish Ali from Apna Time Bhi Ayega spoke about the significance of dance in their lives.

Tannaz Irani on the importance of dance in her life

Tannaz Irani, who plays the role of Rani Sa aka Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat spoke about how dance has influenced her life. She began by mentioning the vital role that dance plays in her life and she immediately starts to sway to the tunes as soon as she hears music. Adding further about the challenges in dancing, Tannaz said, "Although I love dancing, I believe it can be a challenge when you are trying to match your steps while simultaneously working at the beats, expressions and dance forms." She further spoke about her performance at a dance reality show where she performed a tandav sequence. She expressed her desire to learn contemporary dance style because she likes the flowy movements and the "usage of expressions." She concluded by saying that she is a fan of hip-hop as well and that she salutes the people who ace the dance styles beautifully. She firmly believes that dance is a craft "where the person themselves become the craft".

Apna Time Bhi Aayega's Sehrish Ali spoke about her enthusiasm to learn dancing

Sehrish Ali plays the role of Nandini Singh Rajawat on Apna Time Bhi Ayega. She recounted her early days when her mother recorded a video of Sehrish dancing. She mentioned that the first-ever song she danced to was "I am a Barbie girl". Sehrish said that she grew up watching her mother and her maasi dance who have been associated with Shiamak Davar's group. She continued by saying that she tries to dance whenever she can and that it gives her peace of mind and positive vibes whenever she dances. Sehrish concluded by expressing her desire to learn Salsa because she loves the chemistry that forms between two individuals. She finds it amazing to have a partner that leads gracefully.

(Promo Image Source: Tannaz Irani & Sehrish Ali Instagram)