Tannaz Irani Celebrates 49th Birthday With Husband Bakhtiyaar Irani, Shares Pictures

Apna Time Bhi Aayega actress Tannaz Irani celebrated her 49th birthday on the 8th of April with a grand party with her husband Bakhtiyaar Irani. The couple posted the celebration photos on their Instagram where Tannaz was presented with a special cake by her family. Check out Tannaz Irani's latest Instagram post here.

Tannaz Irani's birthday celebration

The couple decided to celebrate Tannaz Irani's birthday at Della resorts and adventures and have a grand celebration for the same. In the video posted by the Bhakhtiyaar Irani, Tannaz can be seen smiling excitedly as she awaits to cut her cake. The cake was decorated with pictures of the couple and Tannaz Irani's TV shows characters.

After cutting the cake, Tannaz received a peck on her cheek by her husband. In the next picture, the couple can be seen entwining their arms to drink champagne together. Tannaz Irani's husband wrote a sweet note for her in the caption and thanked her family members for being there for the celebration. Several media personalities and fans dropped a birthday wish for the actress in the comment section of the post.

Pic Credit: Bhaktiyaar Irani IG

Tannaz Irani's latest Instagram posts

The actress took to her Instagram to share several pictures of the celebration night. Sharing pictures of her family, including her kids and in-laws, Tannaz described her birthday as 'milestone birthday' and wrote a small note in the caption dedicated to herself. She thanked her husband for throwing a huge party for her and managing to make all the arrangements amidst a pandemic.

Tannaz also shared several videos and pictures from their trip where her family can be seen enjoying their time at the swimming pool in the resort. In one of the pictures, Tannaz's family can be seen enjoying the terrace view while in another picture, the actress was treated to a special breakfast for her birthday. Bhaktiyaar Irani also posted pictures of the family enjoying their time in the swimming pool and wrote in the caption that the birthday party has already started.

Promo Pic Credit: Tannaz Irani IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.