Tannaz Irani Celebrates Her 'milestone Birthday' With Family At A Resort In Lonavala

On April 8, 2021, Tannaz Irani took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of snippets from her birthday celebration in Lonavala. The actor rang in her 50th birthday on Thursday and she had a quiet celebration with her hubby, Bhakhtyar Irani and their children. In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with their children and family members. Sharing the pictures, Tannaz called her birthday "a milestone birthday" and penned a sweet note.

Tannaz Irani celebrates 50th birthday with her family

In the pictures, Tannaz can be seen cutting her birthday cake, drinking champagne, and posing with her friends and family members. She can be seen donning a shiny grey outfit, while her hubby, Bhakhtyar sported a white full-sleeved t-shirt. She went for subtle makeup and kept her curly hair open. As for the caption, she wrote, “My Milestone Birthday! In many ways than one! My new rules for me from now on i'm going to be in... A space in time where nothing is going to shake me I'm going to remain the same wild, silly, funny, crazy girl I used to be. I'm going to be unapologetically selfish about my time. Spend my money, time and words wisely. Keep my character of empathy, understanding and selfless help intact. And be in no hurry to grow up! Thank you @bhakhtyar for all the arrangements given the circumstances! Loved the destination Birthday at our favourite @dellaadventureandresorts”.

As soon as Tannaz Irani's birthday photos were up on the internet, many fans rushed to drop their wishes for the actor. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to drop their wishes in the comments section of the post. A fan commented, “Happiest birthday to ma'am. May God bless you always and have a great life ahead” with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, “Happy Birthday Tanaz, u look fab for 50!!”. A user commented, “Happy Birthday ranisaaaa”.

Recently, Tannaz dropped a video where she can be seen giving a tour of her temporary stay at a resort in Lonavala. She can be seen in a strapped outfit. She accessorised herself with a few pieces of necklaces. Going with the new normal, the actor wore a black mask. She kept her look natural and posed with her hubby. She captioned the video, “WOOOHOOOO! And the vacation begins... Party celebrations at @dellaadventureandresorts. What a beautiful Villa.. My destination Birthday Party place... Stay tuned for more surprises!”.

A sneak peek into Tannaz Irani's photos

