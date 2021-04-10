Tannaz Irani Reveals Sridevi Was An Inspiration While She Struggled With Hindi Language

Apna Time Bhi Aayega actor Tannaz Irani has worked in the industry for over 20 years now. The actor has starred in several hit movies and popular television shows. Recently, Tannaz has revealed how she initially struggled because she did not have a stronghold over the Hindi language. She has also revealed how Sridevi inspired her with the same.

Tannaz Irani's inspiration while learning the Hindi language

In a media statement, Tannaz has said that she had noticed how Sridevi and Hema Malini delivered a shot with much finesse. She further said that Sridevi was her muse and she has always looked up to her. Elaborating more, Tannaz said that it feels nice to be influenced by people who have faced hardships in their lives themselves.

"In fact, very early on in my career, I was influenced by Sridevi ji. I realised that she struggled with the language barrier as well, however, she executed all her roles with finesse and performed them carefree and with a lot of passion."

Apna Time Bhi Aayega's Tannaz Irani opened up about her struggle with her language. She has said that she accepted that she had a unique way of pronouncing words but despite that, she was confident in her craft of acting. Tannaz also reflected on how she saw people around her who knew the language but lacked the instinct of how a scene should be performed. This made her feel like she only has a small struggle to overcome.

The actor recently celebrated her 50th birthday. She took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from her 'milestone' celebration. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a shimmery silver dress and has left her hair open. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "My Milestone Birthday! In many ways than one!". She also thanked her husband Bakhtiyaar Irani for her birthday arrangements.

Tannaz Irani's movies

The 50-year-old actor made her debut with the blockbuster movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. She then went on to star in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam. Her prominent television shows are Zaban Sambhal Ke, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Badi Door Se Aaye Hai. Irani also was a participant in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. She is currently working on the Zee Tv serial Apna Time Bhi Aayega wherein she essays the role of Rajeshwari.

Image courtesy- PR Agency