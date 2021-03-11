Tannaz Irani Talks About Mahashivratri, Says 'I Am An Ardent Believer Of Lord Shiva'

Mahashivratri is one of the prominent Hindu festivals celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. Now, on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, TV actor Tannaz Irani shares that she is an ardent believer of the God Shiva. The Apna Time Bhi Aayega actor explains that she is a Parsi, however, the great tales about overcoming darkness and ignorance have always left her inspired. Tannaz Irani opines that believing in the holy deity have always helped to remain strong during difficult circumstances.

She said, “Even though I am a Parsi, I am an ardent believer of Lord Shiva. The strength he possesses and all his sayings about bringing an end to any evil within and around us gives me the energy to be strong every day. Every morning, whether I am at home or at shoot, I listen to Shiva’s Tandava which very frankly I happened to be introduced to by chance”.

Further on, Tannaz went on to share how she was unaware of the culture as she grew up in a Parsi family. However, once she was exposed to the stories of the Hindu deity, it instilled a sense of oneness inside her. She said that chanting ‘Om Namah Shivay’ brings her immense peace.

"Growing up in a Parsi house didn’t really expose me to such things but when I heard it for the very first time, I was moved by it and felt a sense of oneness. Even in the night, I am always chanting Om Namah Shivay and each time I feel intimidated or like the world is crashing upon me, I immediately start chanting this and it brings me so much peace. While I don’t usually celebrate Mahashivaratri, I would love to visit a friend’s house to see the celebrations unfold," added the actor.

Mahashivratri festival

The festival is celebrated annually before the arrival of Summer and as per religious beliefs, Mahashivratri refers to the night when Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance, Tandav. The Great Night of Shiva marks the remembrance of overcoming evil and darkness. Just like every year, Mahshivratri 2021 will be celebrated with great zeal and joy. However, owing to the pandemic, devotees will have to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines laid by the government.

(Disclaimer: The contents of the article is not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organisation, company, or individual. Republic World does not support or promote any superstitious practice.)