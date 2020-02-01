Tara From Satara Written Update January 31: Tara Is Grounded By The Academy

The 31 January episode of Tara from Satara starts with Shatru coming to Sachin’s chawl and taking a look at the pictures of Sachin, Srilekha, and him hung up on the wall. He thinks of all the good memories when Sachin enters the room. Sachin asks Shatru if his sins let him sleep and if borrowing money and Manmane’s step gives him peace of mind.

Shatru smirks at this and he tells Sachin that he has changed and he isn’t the same person who ran away from Mumbai. Sachin smiles and tells Shatru that this time he wouldn’t back out and will not stop till he makes Tara the winner of the show. To this, Tara tells him she has already defamed Shatru and calls in the reporter.

Just then, Shatru realises he has been imagining things and comes back to normal. This scares Shatru but he realises that the people who have come to take an interview are here because he will be winning a lifetime achievement award. Tara and Amukh notice this and decide to scare him more.

While Shatru gives an interview, Tara and Amukh come there and tell the reporters to take an interview of Sachin. This scares Shatru even more but he later realises that Tara has been speaking about some other Sachin and not her father.

Amukh comes there during the interview and purposely spills tea on Shatru. This makes Shatru very angry and he bashes Amukh in front of everyone. The reporters record this too. He goes into the room and Srilekha enters the room with a few reporters. The two go on telling about their struggles when one of the reporters asks them about their other friend who started with them but betrayed them. Srilekha mentions Sachin Mane, but Shatru stops her and tells her he does not want to talk about it.

The episode ends with Tara being grounded by the academy because of her silly prank. Shatru comes to Sachin and tells him that she would not win the show and that he will make sure she loses the show just like her father. This scares Tara but she keeps practising and decides to win the show at any cost.

