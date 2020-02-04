Tara From Satara Written Update For February 3, 2020: Shatru's Evil Moves

Tara from Satara airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is about a teenager trying hard to impress her father, who is a Kathak teacher. But Tara's love for dance takes her closer to achieve her dreams. Let’s take a look at the 3rd February’s episode and written update.

Tara from Satara written update - February 3rd

Sachin met Srilekha who asked if he came to forgive her. He called her Sri and agreed as he felt she is repenting for her mistake. She said she was relieved. Sachin then said that he needs help. He said that Shatru will go to a great extent to insult him and Tara. And he could tolerate it, but Tara is too young for all this. He asked if Sri could help him.

Sri said she will speak to Shatru in his own language. She walked to Shatru and warned him to stop bothering Tara, else she will reveal what he did years ago. Shatru asked her to leave and said that she is kind-hearted and he knows her limits. But he is wicked and she doesn’t know how far he could go. Sri informed Sachin, who then thanked her.

Tara during a rehearsal break felt bad that Sachin could not teach her anymore. Amukh gave her Sachin’s mobile and said she can learn to dance via a video call. Tara takes dance lessons through a video call. Diya noticed that and complained to Shatru. Shatru then called everyone and asked to check Tara’s bag. The staff then finds a mobile in Tara’s bag. Shatru said that she broke rules and cannot use mobile till the finale; she can use the admin’s landline if she wants to speak to someone. Tara then got mad and thought Shatru is evil.

At night, Sachin came to teach Tara and she rehearsed. Shatru went to the balcony to smoke and saw Sachin in Tara’s room. He called everyone and complained that Sachin without being a dance association member, dared to teach Tara, so he should be punished. Association member then banned Sachin from teaching and imposed a ₹10000 fine. Tara then understands how evil Shatru is.

