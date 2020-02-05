Tara From Satara Written Update For February 4, 2020: Shatru Challenges Tara

Tara from Satara airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is about a teenager who is eager to impress her father, who is a Kathak teacher. But Tara's love for dance takes her closer to achieve her dreams. Let’s take a look at 4th February’s episode and written update.

Tara from Satara Written Update for February 4, 2020

Tara told Bappa that he wasn’t listening to her at all. If she makes a small mistake in Dancer No. 1, Shatru will win and she couldn’t let her baba lose again. She somehow had to win the competition. Arjun brought lunch for her, after which she thanked him. He said that he is thinking about his mother as she lost her job. Tara told that he needed to relax.

Arjun said that since childhood, he saw his Aayi working hard. Tara said his mother prepared snacks for her whenever she rehearsed so she should open a snack stall. He said it required a lot of money. She said the whole chawl likes his Aayi’s food, so she can prepare home snacks and sell them in chawl itself. Arjun liked her idea and said he will try to convince her.

RT informed the contestants that they need to select a dance form for the finale, else he will select one for them. Tara then got tensed. Amol suggested her to use the video call feature on the projector. He put Sachin’s video call on the projector.

Tara sought Sachin’s advice to select a dance form. He suggested that she chooses Bollywood. Tara is then amazed to hear that. He gave her a pep talk. She touched his feet on the projector and took his blessing. They then heard Shatru’s voice and switched off the projector.

Shatru walked in and asked Tara which dance form she had selected, to which she said Bollywood. Shatru said Sachin Mane hates Bollywood and his daughter will perform Bollywood style dance. He gives the Pendrive to staff and says it has each contestant’s final song. Amukh copies song thinking to helping Tara. Shatru notices it while hiding and thinks he wanted Amukh to do the same mistake.

Arjun tried to convince his mother to start with the cooking business. She said she cooks only for him. Shatru gathered contestants, showing his 'Manmane step' and says they need to see if anyone of them can perform his steps. Tara got tensed. Amukh tried to calm her down. Shatru returned and said if she is really Sachin’s daughter, she should perform the particular steps. Tara said she will perform it during the finale. Shatru thought if Sachin took a week to perfect his step, Tara can’t learn it in a night and will fail.

