Tara From Satara Written Update For February 6, 2020: Tara's Dance Performance

Tara from Satara airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is about a teenager who works hard to impress her father, who is a Kathak teacher. But Tara's love for dance takes her closer to achieve her dreams. Let’s take a look at the 6th February’s episode and written update.

Tara From Satara written update - February 6, 2020

The episode starts with Amukh building Tara's confidence for the dance. Tara thought of Sachin and her dance. Amol announced that contestants would dance on a surprise song and Divya is the first to dance. Sachin was outside thinking of how when he wishes to see his daughter's performance, he is not allowed there. Tara's turn for performance comes and she has to dance on Ankh Maare O lakdi aankh maare. Shatru was very happy and thought she would lose but Tara won everyone's heart with her performance.

Later, Ahuja walks to Sachin and asks what is he doing outside instead of watching his daughter’s performance. Sachin told him about the association rules. Ahuja holds his hand and walks in saying he will see who will stop him from watching the performance. Sachin later clapped emotionally for Tara. Amol then praised Tara’s performance and her Manmane step with perfection.

MK asked Tara to tie the band to him which he usually tied to contestants. MK then asked her to dance on his signature step and he danced with Tara. Amol announced a short break and asked audiences to keep voting. Sachin walked up to Tara and congratulated her, displaying his true emotions.

Later, Tara and Sachin meet Shatru who lifted the ban on Sachin and allowed him in the association. He says they have to follow his terms. Sachin asked him to be specific and Shatru said that Tara shouldn’t expose his sin in front of everyone. What will happen next? Stay tuned to know more on Tara from Satara.

