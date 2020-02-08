Tara From Satara Written Update For February 7, 2020: Tara Wins The Competition

In the latest episode of Tara from Satara, Shatru offers a deal to Sachin and Tara. He says if they keep his secret, Shatru will help Tara win. Sachin agrees and says he cannot lose his daughter because of his selfishness. He strives to protect his daughter. Meanwhile, Amol calls three finalists on the stage. Divya loses by 50000 votes, while TJ and Tara are still in. Ultimately, Tara emerges out to be the winner and everybody showers her with praises. Ahuja hands Tara trophy and ₹25 lakhs price cheque.

Tara calls her father on stage

Amol asks the winner to say a few words on stage. She becomes overwhelmed and says how her Aaji believed in her. Tara gives credit for her success to baba and calls him on the stage. While he comes, she reveals that her trophy belongs to him. After handing the trophy to Sachin, she says about her performance. Tara tells she performed Manmane step with utter fluency as it is in her blood and how Sachin invented it fifteen years ago.

Shatru believes that she was lying. Sachin says Tara was telling the truth as she is the living proof of that. However, Shatru does not agree and says that she is doing this for publicity. Srilekhja defends her by saying that she is an established choreographer and does not require any publicity. On the other side, Ahuja apologizes to Sachin for choosing someone else, previously. He also announced that Sachin will choreograph his upcoming movie. Sachin gets elated and touches his daughter’s feet.

Tara, along with her whole family gets out of the Chawl. Sachin talks about going home. Tara generously offers her price money to Arjun. She understands that he lost semi-finale purposely to get her to win. However, Arjun refuses to accept money. Tara reveals why she came there. She went for her father’s pride and also offers him 50% of her price money. Later on, Sachin cracks a hilarious joke and makes everybody laugh. The episode ends here.

