Tara From Satara Written Update January 27: Sachin And Tara's Emotional Bonding

Tara from Satara airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is about a teenager who fails to impress her father, a Kathak dance teacher. But Tara's love for dance takes her closer to achieve her dreams. Let’s take a look at the January 27 episode and written update.

Tara from Satara written update - January 27

Maya felt emotional saying that she needed her father’s support. She even pleaded to her father that she needs his support. She fell asleep on the chair, after which Sachin woke her up. She told him that she is doing all this to get back his dignity, but he got angry and left her; thinking that she is dreaming as baba went to Canada and was not there.

She repeatedly looked at Sachin and thought she was still dreaming. Sachin said that she is not dreaming, he is in front of her. Out of flashback, he looked at his young dancing pics and took her out. Tara asked him not to punish himself for her mistake and promises that she will not make any mistakes in kathak again.

Sachin, wiping the tears, said she doesn’t need to apologise as Aai was right; she is tara and would glow anytime. Tara said she wanted to take revenge from Shatru for what he did with baba. Sachin asked if she knew about it. Tara said she heard his conversation with Srilekha and wanted to work hard and get back her baba’s lost respect.

Sachin said they will fight and will make sure that Tara Mane wins. Radhika, hearing their conversation, cries thinking baba was hiding his pain and never revealed it. Aaji also gets emotional hearing Sachin and Tara. Sachin emotionally hugs Tara. Aaji and Radhika give them a hug, after which they all continue their bonding.

The next day, Arjun’s friend Chiman asked him what he was going to do. Arjun said that he will continue his old work and asked him to get bike repair tools. Tara walked towards Arjun and he said that she has to fulfil his dream now by winning Dancer No 1 show, to which Tara agreed.

Sachin asked Tara to show her rehearsals and asked Radhika to get Tara’s previous performance videos as he was going to find out the mistakes. He wanted to teach her to correct them. Amukh said he will bring CDs as everyone knows Radhika is Tara’s sister and will doubt her, but no one will doubt her, to which Radhika agreed.

Tara then rehearses in the rehearsal hall with Radhika. Shatru walked to her and asked why she is rehearsing there instead of rehearsing in his private rehearsal hall. Tara said that she didn’t want anyone to complain that he is favouring her. Shatru angrily walked away while Tara smirked.

