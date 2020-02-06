Tara From Satara Written Update February 5, 2020: Sachin Talks To Tara About Dancing

Tara from Satara airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is about a teenager who works hard to impress her father, who is a Kathak teacher. But Tara's love for dance takes her closer to achieve her dreams. Let’s take a look at the 5th February’s episode and written update.

Tara from Satara written update - February 5

Tara practiced the 'Manmane' step remembering Shatru’s challenge and his video. Amukh informed Sachin that Shatru challenged Tara to perform the Manmane step. Sachin said that he knew Shatru would do something like this, so he needs to warn Tara, but doesn’t know how to.

Aaji said Tara is determined to expose Shatru and she will not back off. Sarita, Varun, and Chinu reached Mumbai and got out of the taxi. Then Chinu argued with the taxi driver for change. Chinu said Tara gave her the best idea. Priya offered them vada pav.

Ankit took the family’s interview for the finale. He questioned Sarita if she knew Tara would reach the finale. Sarita said that she didn’t know that Tara could even dance and that Tara surprised them all. Ankit said that he is Tara’s teacher and Tara followed his teachings. Sachin reminisced scolding Tara repeatedly when she danced. Aaji said that Sachin wants Tara to win for herself but Tara wants to win for her baba.

Amukh took Tara’s family via the front door while Arjun took Sachin via the backdoor to the prop room where Tara waited for him. Sachin told Tara that he always discouraged her to dance as he was protecting her from the rude world and didn’t want her to lose her happiness. He continued explaining it to her.

Their emotional conversation was in progress when Shatru brought association members and complained that Sachin stepped again to teach dance to his daughter even after a warning. Sachin said that he just came to bless his daughter. Association members said it was wrong and asked Sachin to accompany them. Sachin said he can go by himself and walked away asking Tara to perform for herself.

Finale performances then started. Amol introduced the finalists and eliminated contestants. Arjun and Radhika performed on the ‘Dhoom Machale’ song. Tara then got tensed thinking where her baba must be.

