'Tarak Mehta' Fame Munmun Dutta Reacts To Raj Anadkat's Version Of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta is quite active on social media. She often reacts to her co-stars' photos and videos. Recently Raj Anadkat's Instagram saw a reaction from the actor who plays Babita Ji on the show. Unadkat and Dutta are often seen commenting on each other's Instagram and engaging in fun banter. Raj Anadkat recently took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video of himself lip-syncing and dancing to the viral song Bachpan Ka Pyar. Munmun Dutta reacted to the video and dropped a comment.

Munmun Dutta reacts to Raj Anadkat's video

Raj Anadkat plays the role of Tapu in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He took to his Instagram and shared a video as he sang along to the viral song Bachpan Ka Pyar. Munmun Dutta who plays Babita in the show reacted to the video and wrote "So cute" along with laughing emojis. The duo is often seen commenting and engaging in friendly banter on Instagram.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 13 years

Itne saalon ka anokha saath,

Ishwar kare, aise hi rahe humara haathon mein haath...

14ve saal me to aur aayenge twist aur hongi khushiyon ki home delivery...

To aao milke saath me manaye #HasoHasaoDivas par #TMKOC ki 13th anniversary...https://t.co/JuIXnb5R4v — Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) July 28, 2021

The popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 13 years on television on 28 July 2021. The show first aired on Sony Sab in 2008 and has since then continued to keep its fans entertained. The show is based on the column named Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma penned by journalist Tarak Mehta. The series is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms, going by its episode count.

The show has over the years achieved cult status in India. Recently on the occasion of 13 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, creator of the show Asit Kumarr Modi thanked fans for all the love and support. Kumarr said that as the show entered its fourteenth year of airing, he and his team wish to thank its fans and viewers for their love and support through all these years. He added the show will continue to make them smile and laugh with the same enthusiasm as they have been doing through all these years. The show stars Dilip Joshi in the lead role as Jethala Gada along with an ensemble cast.

Image: Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat's

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.