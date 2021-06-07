'Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah' Fame Bagha Aka Tanmay Vekaria Used To Earn Rs 4000

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah has amassed a huge fan base and is still running successfully on many television sets in the country. Although people love the character of the protagonist Jethalal, other characters of the show have also left a mark on the minds of the audience. Reportedly, some interesting facts about Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha from TMKOC have been recently revealed.

Bagha from TMKOC used to earn Rs 4,000 in his previous bank job

According to a report by Naiduniya website, Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Bagha from TMKOC, used to work as a marketer at a bank. The actor faced a lot of hardship at that time and would only earn Rs 4000 from his job. Although he worked as a marketer at a bank, he used to always aspire to be an actor as his father was also an actor in Gujarati film industry. For 15 years, Tanmay did theatre and somehow landed the role of Bagha in the show Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah. In the show, his character manages the store of protagonist Jethalal along with Natu Kaka. Tanmay now enjoys a loyal fan base and has been well known for his work. Reportedly, the actor now earns about Rs 22,000 per episode. Before landing this role Tanmay played small roles like an auto driver, inspector or a teacher on several shows.

Another report by India.com revealed that Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal on the show charges approximately Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. Dayaben Gada, played by Disha Vakani has a net worth of Rs 37 crore. Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Tarak Mehta charges around Rs 1 Lakh per episode and Mandar Chandwadhlar aka Atma Ram Bhide charges around Rs 80000 per episode.

In the latest episode of Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, Jethala, Bapu Ji and Bagha are looking for room number 777 in a resort. Jethalal figures out that Popatla is in danger and he discusses with Bapu Ji where Sanjana might have taken Popatlal. Even after having a chat with Sanjana, no clues regarding Popatlal's whereabouts were found. Meanwhile, the black marketer's men destroy Popatlal's camera pen and throw Bharti's purse and Jethala decides to find them by seeing the CCTV footage of the resort.

