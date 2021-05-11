'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Shooting Location: Know All About The Comedy Series' Sets

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma is one of the longest-running television shows in India. The comedy series, which has crossed the milestone of 3000 episodes, has been a favourite among fans. The series follows the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society in Mumbai who live in harmony as a big family. They tackle the various problems faced by society together and always have put a funny twist to it with their unique personalities.

As shown on the television show, the characters usually mention the address of their society as Powder Galli, Goregaon (East) in Mumbai. Apart from the huge society building, some other locations very important to the show are Jethala Gada's Gada Electronics, Sodhi's Garage, and all of the residents' individual houses.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma shooting location

According to Jenil's Unique Vlog, the set for Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is located in Film City, Goregaon (East). The set is located near an infamous garden which is often shown in many TV serials including C.I.D., F.I.R., etc. The grand set serves as the exterior of the society's building. It is coloured in different pastel colours with white details. This set is decorated for several occasions showing functions and festivals in the Gokuldham Society.

Gada Electronics is Jethala Gada's shop which sells a variety of electronic gadgets including TVs, washing machines, mobile phones, refrigerators, etc. While on the show, Jethalal tells the shop's location as Andheri (East) in Mumbai, the shop is actually located elsewhere. According to actor Garima Goel's vlog Garima's Good Life, Jethalal Gada's shop Gada Electronics is actually located in the Khar area in Mumbai.

Some of the Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma shooting location scenes include Abdul's general shop where the men of the society are seen gathering each night to share a drink of soda, Sodhi's Garage and others. According to Jenil's Unique Vlog, these sets are located right outside the Gokuldham Society building.

The cast of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma features Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, and Raj Anadkat as the lead family. Shailesh Lodha, Sunayna Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Gurucharan Singh, Kush Shah, Samay Shah, Shyam Pathak, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Tanuj Mahashabde, Ambika Ranjankar, Sharad Sankla, Mayur Vakani and many others play the supporting role.

