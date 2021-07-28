'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Completes 13 Years! Look At TMKOC's Then-and-now Cast

Sab TV's popular sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entertained the viewers with its situational comedy, memorable characters and proper comic timings for so many years now. But did you know how long has Tarak Mehta been on TV? Television's most popular sitcom has completed 13 years today.

The show, based on the column named Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma penned by journalist Taarak Mehta, had gone air for the first time on July 28, 2008. Since then, it has won the hearts of millions of audiences from all the states. It has aired over 3200 episodes and the plot revolves around the lives of Gokuldham Society's residents, who are all unique in their own way.

Each character such as Jethalal, Bhide, Patrakaar Popatlal, are quirky and many viewers love these characters as they found them quite relatable. However, in the past several years, the cast members of the show have evolved. Take a look at the then-and-now pictures of the cast members of the long-running sitcom.

TMKOC's then-and-now cast members

Dilip Joshi plays Jethalal Champaklal Gada

Actor Dilip Joshi has been portraying the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada. The actor's moustache has been an essential part of his character's look on the sitcom show. In real life, the actor does not sport a moustache. The only reason for adding a tiny moustache is because the actor looks quite mature in reel life.

Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu

Bhavya Gandhi initially portrayed the role of Jethalal and Daya's son Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu on the show. He portrayed the character for over eight years and decided to quit in the year 2017. He was replaced by Raj Anadkat, who has been playing the role for over four years now.

Roshan Singh Sodhi played by Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh was well suited for the role of a happy-go-lucky Roshan Singh Sodhi. Singh played Sodhi for five years and had quit the show in the year 2013. He was replaced by Laad Singh Maan. However, Singh returned to the show after a year in 2014 and quit it again in 2020. He was then replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

Late actor Kavi Kumar Azad as Dr Haathi

TMKOC saw the sudden demise of actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who played Dr Hathi in the sitcom. The actor passed away in 2018 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The new Dr Haathi is played by Nirmal Soni, who appeared on the show when it was launched in 2008.

Jheel Mehta played Sonu Bhide

Originally, Jheel Mehta portrayed Atmaram and Madhvi Bhide's daughter, Sonu in the show. She quit after four years to concentrate on her education. After Jheel, Sonu's role was given to Nidhi Bhanushali for over seven years. However, even she left and was replaced by Palak Sidhwani in the year 2019.

Neha Mehta portrayed Anjali Mehta

Neha Mehta in TMKOC was seen as Taarak Mehta's wife, Anjali for over 12 years. The actor left the show in the year 2020. She was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan Kaur Sodhi

Jennifer Mistry is seen as Mrs Roshan Sodhi on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She had quit the show in the year 2013 and was replaced by Dilkhush Reporter. Almost three years later, Jennifer returned to play her character as Sodhi's wife.

Disha Vakani as Dayaben

Disha Vakani had left the sitcome television show in the year 2017. Her performance has won the heart of the Indian audience as she left an impact with her quirky ways. Her catchphrase, "Hey Maa, Mataji" and her garba dance is still remembered by her die-hard fans.

Furthermore, several other actors are still seen portraying their original characters in the show. Amit Bhatt is seen as Champaklal Gada, aka Bapuji. Not many know, the actor was only 35 years old when he started portraying the role of Jethalal's grandfather. Munmum Dutta plays Babita, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi, Mandar Chandwadkar as Bhide, Tanuj Mahashabde as Iyer, Tanmay Vekaria as Bagha among others.

IMAGE: TMKOC/BHAVYA GANDHI/ RAJ ANADKAT INSTAGRAM

