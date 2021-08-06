Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Duo Jethalal & Champaklal Not Following Each Other On IG?

One of the most iconic duos on Indian television is arguably the father-son duo from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka Jethalal and his father Champaklal. Portrayed by Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt, respectively, the pair's chemistry in the show is unparalleled. However, as per recent rumours, a rift is brewing between the duo. Read more to know if it is true.

Do Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt not follow each other on Instagram?

The long-running Sony SAB sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for its engaging comedy and heartwarming familial equations between neighbours residing in the same colony. Playing the role of Jethalal Gada, Dilip Joshi is, undoubtedly, the biggest star of the show. His off-screen father Champaklal Jayantilal Gada is played by the 48-year-old actor Amit Bhatt. While their chemistry on screen is loved by many, a report from Koimoi paints a different story of their chemistry off the screen.

With a following of over a million followers on Instagram, Dilip Joshi is an avid social media user, following many of his Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars. Similarly, Amit Bhatt is known to share BTS moments with his co-stars from the show on Instagram. However, the report suggested that the father-son duo stopped following each other on the social media platform.

Although, Amit Bhatt has hit the follow button under Dilip Joshi's profile as the latter is back in Bhatt's following list. Interestingly, Joshi is yet to reciprocate the action. It is also important to note that Joshi's last update on Instagram was on May 27, which might suggest that he is on a social media break.

More on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show with a cult following on Indian television recently celebrated its 13th year. The cast along with its crew and Asit Kumarr Modi got together for cake cutting ceremony to mark their achievement. Sharing the video on their social media, the caption read, "We really hope you enjoyed joining us in celebrating our 13th anniversary on #HasoHasaoDivas and Thank You So Much for all the wishes and your unconditional love & support."

(Image Credit- Amit Bhatt's Instagram)

