'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Enters Its 14th Year, Asit Kumarr Modi Gets Emotional

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Kumarr Modi gets emotional as Sab TV's sitcom completes 13 years. He says he is grateful to the viewers.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

IMAGE: ASIT KUMARR MODI TWITTER/ TMKOC INSTAGRAM


Sony television's long-running sitcom, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entertained the Indian audience with its situational comedy, unique characters and on-spot comic timings for so many years now. But did you know Television's most popular sitcom completed 13 years today? Yes, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entered its 14th year! The show has sustained itself for this long even after its cast members evolving in the past several years. The show has been not less than a roller-coaster ride with the exit of its prominent actors such as Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh, Kavi Kumar Azad, Neha Mehta among others. As the show is all set to enter a new year, its producer, Asit Kumarr Modi got emotional. 

Recently, TMKOC's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi spoke about the record-breaking feat of the sitcom. The producer expressed gratitude to the shows' fans and viewers for showering the love and support through all these years. He said the show commenced its journey on July 28, 2008. Modi added that today the show, along with spreading laughter and smiles, has evolved to "become a source that reinforces family values and positivity" amongst the audience.

The producer of the show also talked about the ongoing COVID-19 situation and its impact on everyone. Asit Kumarr Modi said that the last year and a half has been a "difficult time" for everyone and that he takes "pride" in the fact that amidst the "dark and gloom, TMKOC attempted to cheer up and bring happiness" into people's lives. He added that in future, the cast and crew members will continue "spreading smiles and joy with the same enthusiasm" as they have been doing through these years. 

Furthermore, TMKOC is based on the column, Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma that is penned by journalist Taarak Mehta. The show has aired around 3200 episodes and the plot revolves around the residents of the Gokuldham Society, who are all unique in their own way. Each character such as Dilip Joshi's Jethalal, Munmun Dutta's Babita, Shailesh Lodha's Taarak Mehta, Sonalika Joshi's Madhavi, or Mandar Chandwadkar as Bhide, are quirky. Many viewers find these characters quite relatable. As the show achieves a new milestone, netizens have been showering love on their favourite characters from the show. Take a look at their reactions below. 

