Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi Lost 10 Kgs Without Hitting The Gym

It has been 13 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, when the first began to air on TV. Since then, the show's characters, especially Dilip Joshi have been ticking the audience's funny bone. Joshi is known for his comic timing as the character of Jethalal in the popular TV show. The actor over the years has appeared in various movies & TV series. His character of Jethalal Gada is a cult favourite and has also received accolades for his role. For a past few years, fans of Joshi had been wondered why Jethalal appeared slightly thinner on the show. Fans wondered if the reason why he lost weight was his heath. The actor, however, went on to clarify that he had lost his weight because he felt he had become overweight.

Dilip Joshi reveals how he lost whopping 10 kgs

Dilip Joshi revealed that he had lost 10 kgs by being on a strict diet routine. The actor told News 18 that because he was busy with his shoot, he did not have time to hit the gym. He added that he went on a strict diet to control and his weight and as a result, he lost 10 kgs. The actor also shed importance on following a healthy lifestyle and said that he was very happy with the results.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 13 years

The popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 13 years on television on 28 July. The show first aired on Sony Sab in 2008 and has since then continued to keep fans entertained. The show is based on the column named Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma penned by journalist Tarak Mehta. The series is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms, going by its episode count.

The show has over the years achieved cult status in India. Recently on the occasion of 13 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, creator of the show Asit Kumarr Modi thanked fans for all the love and support. Kumarr speaking to Koimoi said that as the show entered its fourteenth year of airing, he and his team wish to thank its fans and viewers for their love and support through all these years. He added the show will continue to make them smile and laugh with the same enthusiasm as they have been doing through all these years.

Image: Dilip Joshi's Instagram

