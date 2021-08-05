Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta Celebrates Raj Anadkat's New Achievement

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is an active Instagram user. The actor is often seen reacting to her co-actors' pictures and videos. Recently, Raj Anadkat's Instagram post saw a reaction from Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji. Anadkat and Dutta are often seen commenting on each others posts and engaging in fun conversations. Anadkat recently took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a reel video featuring himself. The actor recently received a golden button for his content on his YouTube channel.

Munmun Dutta reacts on Raj Anadkat's latest reel video

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat is seen playing Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) son. The actor enjoys creating content for his YouTube channel. Tapu aka Anadkat recently received a golden button for the same. Celebrating the achievement, the actor dropped a transition reel where he can be seen excitingly flaunting the button. As for the caption, he wrote, "Yayyy....finallyyyy the gold is here. Thank you everyone for all your love and support, means lot to me. New YouTube video, unboxing golden play button is up on my channel. Don’t forget to check it out."

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post. Munmun Dutta, also celebrated his achievement and was quick to drop positive comment. She wrote, "Woohoo Congratulations" with a string of celebratory emoticons. The comment currently has 548 likes with fans leaving their own opinions.

A fan commented, "@mmoonstar aa gya comment (@mmoonstar commented)." Another one added, "@raj_anadkat sirf inko reply ye galt bat hai (@raj_anadkat this is unfair that you replied her only)." Several others dropped congratulatory messages and red hearts. A netizen chipped in, "Congratulations Raj may U achieve more and more," while another one wrote, "Proud of You boy!!" with several red hearts.

Anadkat has also dropped a series of joyful pictures where he can be seen posing with the buttons. He can be seen sporting a black tee, a white jacket and faded denim jeans. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Hey SONA Hey SONA. Thank you so much @youtubeindia @youtube for this. Thank you each and everyone of you for your love and support and yes for all beautiful edits and wishes."

IMAGE: MUNMUN DUTTA/ RAJ ANADKAT'S INSTAGRAM

