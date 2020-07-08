Actor Tarun Khanna Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Was Not Suicide, Demands CBI Inquiry

In his latest social media video, TV actor Tarun Khanna claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's death might be a murder. He also demanded a CBI investigation into the actor's death and called out other Bollywood celebs for not talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Moreover, Tarun Khanna also slammed Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, for not openly talking about his death.

Tarun Khanna talks on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, demands a CBI investigation

Posting two videos back to back, Tarun Khanna spoke in length about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In his video, Tarun Khanna stated that Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death was still nagging him. Further, Tarun Khanna claimed that every time he was on set or talking with his friends, he would tell them that things about Sushant Singh Rajput's death were not adding up as a suicide.

The TV actor claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a murder, not suicide. Tarun Khanna also called Sushant his "hero" and stated that people deserved to know the truth behind his death. Tarun also questioned how Sushant Singh Rajput was depressed, as he was one of the most sought after stars in the Bollywood.

Next, Tarun Khanna slammed Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Singh. He also called out Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, for not speaking openly about Sushant's suicide. Tarun then demanded a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He even called out Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh for not asking for the CBI's involvement in the case.

Finally, Tarun Khanna claimed that the CBI was not being called because Sushant Singh Rajput was an outsider and not the son of a big producer or director. Tarun alleged that if the person who had died was a big name Bollywood star kid, then the entire industry would be up in arms and would demand a CBI investigation. The Mumbai Police is still investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case and reportedly have already questioned over 29 people.

