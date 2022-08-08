TCA Awards 2022: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Tops The Winners' List With Four Awards

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@abbottelemabc
The Television Critics Association (TCA) recently announced the names of the winners including the names of the notable television shows from the 2021-2022 season. ABC’s sitcom Abbott Elementary topped the winners' list with four awards. including categories namely the Individual Achievement In Comedy for the series creator, producer, writer, and star, Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and the Program Of The Year Award. On the other hand, The Amazing Race bagged the award under the Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming category while This Is Us star Mandy Moore garnered the Individual Achievement In Drama award. Take a look at the full winners' list ahead.
WINNER: Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix
Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX
Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO
Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max
Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
WINNER: “The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+
“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS
“Frontline” – PBS
“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO
“How To with John Wilson” – HBO
“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+
“60 Minutes” – CBS
“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix
“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime
WINNER (TIE): “The Amazing Race” – CBS; “Legendary” – HBO Max
“Cheer” – Netflix
“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo
“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+
“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max
“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo
WINNER: “The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix
“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix
“El Deafo” – Apple TV+
“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior
“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix
“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids
“Ridley Jones” – Netflix
“Sesame Street” – HBO Max
WINNER: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix
“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS
“Saturday Night Live” – NBC
“Ziwe” – Showtime
WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
“Pachinko” – Apple TV+
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
WINNER: “Dopesick” – Hulu
“The Dropout” – Hulu
“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu
“Maid” – Netflix
“Midnight Mass” – Netflix
“The Staircase” – HBO Max
“Station Eleven” – HBO Max
“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX
WINNER: “Succession” — HBO
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“The Good Fight” – Paramount+
“Pachinko” – Apple TV+
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“This Is Us” – NBC
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Atlanta” – FX
“Barry” – HBO
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“Succession” – HBO
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
WINNER (TIE): Ted Danson; Steve Martin
WINNER: “I Love Lucy”