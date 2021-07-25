Teaser Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Released, Archana Puran Singh Retains Her Role In Show

The Indian television comedy maestro, Kapil Sharma is back with his comedy show, to make you giggle on the weekends. The show that went off-air due to the coronavirus rage, will make its comeback soon on Sony TV. Releasing the teaser of the show on Sunday, show host Kapil Sharma hinted at its sooner on-air release.

Teaser of The Kapil Sharma Show released

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma posted the teaser of The Kapil Sharma Show which features the cast of the show with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar in the lead and Archana Puran Singh. Along with the teaser, Kapil wrote, "#thekapilsharmashow new season #comingsoon." The much-awaited show is a relief for fans who were sick of watching the older episodes on repeat as the crew was unable to shoot fresh episodes.



The latest teaser of the show subtly promotes vaccination against COVID-19, as in the video it was portrayed that the cast was fully vaccinated before making a comeback. Kapil also made an appeal to the people to get both doses of the COVID vaccine in order to participate in the show as the audience. The speculation of Archana Puran Singh moving out of the show was also shut, as she makes a surprise entry in the video in the end. Earlier, as Kapil posted some snapshots with the cast, Archana was missing in the photos and it was speculated that she would be replaced in the latest version of the show.

Sumona Chakravarty won't be a part of the upcoming The Kapil Sharma Show season?

However, Sumona Chakravarty, who plays the famous character of Bhuri was missing in the teaser, hence the speculations of her quitting the show have now gained momentum. In the past, actor and comedian Chakravarti's absence from the upcoming season promos of the television comedy show has sparked several speculations of her possible exit. She recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a cryptic note hinting that she might not return on the future episodes of the comedy show. Sumona has shared a post on her Instagram story on how to 'move on' from a situation. There is no official announcement regarding Chakravarti's departure from the show makers yet. However, in the month of May, Sumona revealed on her social media handle how Coronavirus and its subsequent lockdown had impacted her life and her career in the entertainment industry.

(Image: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram)

