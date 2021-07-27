Teejay Sidhu Feels 'worth It' When She Wakes Up To This Every Day; Husband Karanvir Agrees

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are a popular couple in the television industry who recently gave birth to their third daughter and received tons of love and best wishes from the fans. Teejay Sidhu recently gave a sneak peek at what she wakes up to that reminds her that she has achieved something amazing. The moment her post surfaced on social media, her husband, Karanvir Bohra commented on how he agreed with what she said.

Here’s what Teejay Sidhu’s has achieved no matter what

Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and shared two of the pictures of her third daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow who was born around 7 months ago. In the picture, she captured her daughter’s innocent smile and added a beautiful caption referring to her as the ‘cutest baby in the world'.

In the caption, she wrote, “There is one 'cutest baby in the world..'And every mother has it!" Further stating about her experience while she was pregnant with her third daughter, Gia, she revealed, “The first trimester nausea, the last trimester discomfort, the delivery itself, the lack of sleep, the tired face, beat up body.. it's all worth it when you wake up to this everyday. This little face reminds you no matter what you've been though (still going through), you've achieved something amazing".

Many fans and celebrity artists took to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram handle and gushed over her daughter’s cuteness. Artists such as Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia, Sara Arfeen Khan, Raghu Ram, Juhi Babbar, and others dropped in cute compliments for her and stated how much they loved her little daughter. Many of them also added heart-eyed and heart emojis to express their fondness for her. Many fans also praised her daughter by stating how she was a ‘pumpkin’ and added how she resembled her mother and her twin sisters. Some of them also revealed how surprised they were as they first thought that it was one other twin’s picture and further complimented her on how she had such beautiful daughters. Even Karanvri Bohra took to Teejay Sidhu’s latest Instagram post and wrote, “Ha ha ha... so true” and added a heart next to it. Take a look at some of the other reactions to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: TEEJAY SIDHU'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.