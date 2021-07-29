Teejay Sidhu On How Her Daughters Make Her A 'better Human' Every Day

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are a popular couple in the Indian television industry who beautifully depict their fun-filled family life on social media for their fans. As Teejay Sidhu has been frequently sharing glimpses of her daughters and how thankful she was to have them, she recently dropped in some of their goofy pictures and revealed how they love each other so deeply and unconditionally.

Teejay Sidhu calls her firstborn daughters ‘funny, goofy, silly, happy’

Karanvir Bohra’s wife, Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt note on how she could find something to be thankful for even in the toughest times. She even shared pictures of herself with her twin daughters in which they can be seen having a ball with orange slices in their mouths.

In the caption, she wrote, “My firstborn daughters.. funny, goofy, silly, happy.. all that little girls should be! I've been practicing gratitude for many years - even in the toughest times, I could always find something to be thankful for. But these two teach me #gratitude on another level. They love me so deeply, so unconditionally."

Teejay Sidhu also revealed how they make her a better human and stated how they always have her back. While expressing her love for them, she wrote, “And it's like role-reversal sometimes - as much as they depend on me, I also get strength from them. I feel I can survive life's curveballs because I have two sweet yet strong, no-nonsense little girls who always have my back! They make me a better human everyday.. as my reflection, and my teachers."

While recalling the words of one of her friends, she stated, “One of my dear friends (a doting Mom) @sobie.it told me years ago, 'you can't even imagine what it's like to love a daughter until you have one.' And it's true. You can't put it into words. I love how even though these two are so 'twinsie' about everything, they always include me in their shenanigans.. 'Mom, let's put the orange peel in our mouth and smile!' So I meant to write a few lines but as usual, I got carried away by emotion. Why oh why can't I just post a funny picture of my daughters without turning it into a TED Talk?? But thanks for staying until the end!!"

Many fans took to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram and dropped in hearts expressing their love to her and her daughters while many others complimented her on how they loved reading her captions. Some of them also praised them and stated how ‘cute’ they looked while others mentioned how much they loved her tiny ted talk moment. Have a look at the fan's reactions to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post.

