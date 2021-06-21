Teejay Sidhu Pens A Heartfelt Message For Husband Karanvir Bohra On Father's Day

Actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. On the occasion of Father's Day, Teejay took to her Instagram account to share a family photo and even wrote a heartfelt message for Karanvir. Teejay talked about how proud she is of Karanvir for being an ideal father for their daughters. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu share three daughters Bella, Vienna, and Gia.

Teejay Sidhu wishes Happy Father's Day to Karanvir Bohra

Teejay Sidhu took to her Instagram account to praise the qualities of Karanvir as a father and a loving husband. In the photo, Teejay Sidhu can be seen seated with Karanvir and their three daughters. She wrote, “When it comes to Dads, our children couldn't get a better one than you! @karanvirbohra So funny - we're trying to take a picture and Bella is trying to 'tell you a secret!' That's always been one of my favorite qualities - how attentive you are. You always did that with me.. cared about the littlest of things.. and now I see you just as considerate with our #daughters. And I love it. I am proud of you for the human being that you are, and even more for the #father that you've become, sweety. I love this life we've built, I love this family we've built.” Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Teejay’s post. Karanvir Bohra also commented on Teejay’s post and wrote, “Sweet that’s the most beautiful thought... I love you so much." Several other social media users praised the photo and called them a wonderful family. Check out the comments below.

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra tied the knot in the year 2006. They welcomed their third daughter recently in the month of December last year. Recently, on April 22, 2021, they celebrated their 14th Canadian wedding anniversary and shared photos with emotional messages on social media. Teejay Sidhu shared a photo with Karanvir and wished him a happy anniversary. She even thanked Karanvir and said, “Thank you for loving me just as I am, even though I can be bossy! (But that's just because I am always right, and you sometimes forget that!) Haha! Okay, the baby is awake so I better go feed her. You get to sleep, sweety, have sweet dreams! We'll have cheesecake in the morning! I love you.” Take a look at her post below.

