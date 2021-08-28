Last Updated:

Teejay Sidhu Plans A 'not So Surpise' Birthday Bash For Karanvir; Latter Thanks His Wife

Taking to Instagram, Karanvir Bohra recently shared a note of thanks to his wife, Teejay Sidhu for planning an amazing birthday party for him. Take a look.

On the occasion of Karanvir Bohra’s birthday, the actor recently gave a sneak peek at his birthday party last night which was planned by his wife, Teejay Sidhu. He even penned a note of gratitude for his wife for throwing such a classy birthday party for him and revealed that he already knew about her surprise plan. 

Teejay Sidhu’s 'classy' birthday party for hubby Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip from last night in which he was seen letting his fans know that his wife, Teejay Sidhu had planned a surprise birthday party for him and had called some of his close friends. He then revealed that he already knew about her plans and added that she had no idea about it. Stating further, he mentioned that now he will be playing a prank on her wife and his friends as soon as he reaches the party. As depicted in the video, as he reaches the place, everyone wishes him a happy birthday while screams faking that he was surprised to see them. He then revealed in front of everyone that he already had a hint about the surprise and later requested his fans to catch up with them after some time as he wanted to enjoy his birthday. 

After a couple of hours, Karanvir Bohra dropped in another video clip and added a note for his wife thanking her for planning a classy’ birthday party for her. In the video, he can be seen kissing his wife when one of their daughters arrives and interrupts them. On the other hand, the daughter then walks up and tells the other to let them kiss as they are shooting. In the note, Karanvir Bohra then stated ‘I guess the elder one has allowed me to kiss my wife only when I’m shooting.’  In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you sweety @bombaysunshine for organising such a classy birthday for me… but I guys I can’t even kiss you in peace, even if it’s my birthday…”

Several fans took to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram and sent him cute birthday wishes. Many of them also complimented on how cute his video was while others were left in awe after watching how his wife planned such a cute birthday party for him. Take a look at some of the reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post. 

Karanvir Bohra's birthday

