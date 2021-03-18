Teejay Sidhu Recalls 'nine-month Journey' As Her Daughter Turns 3 Months Old, See Post

As Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra's daughter turned 3-months-old on Wednesday, the former shared a picture of herself with her little girl from the day when she was born in the hospital. The picture was clicked by Karanvir Bohra while the mother-daughter duo was sleeping in the same pose. Teejay remarked that they both were pretty tired from the long nine-month journey and hence they slept at peace.

Sharing the pic, Teejay Sidhu wrote, "Happy 3 months birthday, baby girl. This was us, the day she was born. We both were pretty tired from the long nine-month journey." She further added that carrying, nurturing and bringing a child to the earth-side is not a joke. Speaking about how the journey got rough sometimes, Teejay mentioned that they both made it. She added, "Pregnancy was actually the easy part, these sleepless nights I'm getting are not so easy."

Teejay then went on to talk about her nine-month journey while her baby was in her tummy. She mentioned that there is something special about being on this nine-month trip together as her daughter and she got to know each other pretty well. Sidhu continued that they would communicate in their own way and that whenever she tried to talk to her baby, she'd kick her back.

After all these experiences during the pregnancy period, Teejay penned that her daughter and she were well-acquainted by the time she was born. "I knew all her different cries- when she was hungry when she was tired; when she wanted to be held. But this is just the beginning- there is a lot more to discover and I'm so looking forward to it. We're going to have a great life ahead, little love. Welcome to the world! (You're still pretty new here)," wrote Teejay in her lengthy emotional note on Instagram.

Teejay and Karanvir's daughter turns 3-months-old

The couple had shared the news of the arrival of their daughter on December 21 by posting an adorable video. Bohra dropped a video in which his twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, were enjoying with their sister. "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going through my veins. I can't help but believe that I'm a father of three girls. Yahooooo!," wrote Karanvir on Instagram. Soon, their friends from the industry congratulated the duo.