Teejay Sidhu Reveals What Her Twin Daughters Call Her New Born; Fans Can't Stop Gushing

Actor Karanvir Bohra’s celebrity wife Teejay Sidhu shared pictures of her daughter on his first Lohri. Teejay also revealed that they have not decided on a name for their newborn yet. However, her twin daughters like to call the baby girl with a special name, read on to know what that is.

Teejay Sidhu's baby's adorable picture

Teejay Sidhu is very popular on social media, where she keeps her followers updated with her life. The TV personality’s latest post is doing the rounds on the internet as she reveals what her daughters like to call her adorable new born as. Apparently, the couple has not finalised on a name for him yet, but their daughters call the baby as “Snowflake”.

The actor captioned the post as, “Baby's first #lohri. But it's actually a day like every other - beautiful. Today we laugh, we love, we dream, we give thanks. #happylohri everyone. PS: Still haven't finalized a name yet, although her two big sisters call her Snowflake!” In the post, the baby girl was seen laying on a sofa covered in a red blanket. Check out the post of the same below.

Teejay Sidhu's Instagram

Netizens react to Karanvir Bohra's baby's picture

As soon as the post went up on social media platform, a number of netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Numerous fans showered the post with love and kind wishes for the family. A number of people also extended warm regards to the actor and wished them on Lohri. Check out some of the fans comments on the Teejay Sidhu’s post below.

Several other people further sent heart and kiss emoticons to the actor’s post and shared the picture among the fans of the actor. Many fans could not get over how adorable the baby was looking in the snap shared on Instagram. Several other netizens felt that the big sisters of the newborn baby were adorable as well. Check out some of the fans comments on Teejay Sidhu’s post below.

On another note, Teejay also posted another adorable picture with her new born baby girl. She captioned the post as, "Her and me this morning. Ok baby doll, today I have to work, I have a shoot. You will stay with family for a few hours. I hope that's okay?" Check out the post below.

