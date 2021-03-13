Teejay Sidhu Shares How The Post-pregnancy Period Proves To Be Taxing At Times; Read More

Teejay Sidhu has been active on social media lately as she keeps posting adorable pictures with her baby girl Gia Vanessa. The mom of three children has made her Instagram account a space for showcasing her happy moments with her babies. Being a mother is tough and rewarding at the same time. Teejay Sidhu proved the same with her latest post. On March 12, she posted a series of two photos where one can be seen smiling in one while tensed in the other. Sharing the pictures with different moods on her Instagram page, the actress penned down an emotional note on the post-pregnancy struggles she is going through.

The actress shared some of the thoughts she has and the experience of what she is currently going through. In the post starting with "I have days where I just cry,” she goes on to explain how she is having mood swings due to the post-pregnancy hormones. She goes on to say that her body healed so fast, but her emotions are still raw and hard to handle. The monologue goes onto reveal some of her thoughts on how she thinks her baby will turn out as she talks about an ambitious girl growing up.

Teejay Sidhu concludes the highly emotional post by saying that she must stop overthinking and enjoy the moments. The actress goes on to say that she is well aware of her duties and would love to do the same without any stress. The post was immediately picked up by her fans as they flowed in to shower love in the form of emotional support in the comment section. While many adored the post and the pictures, many moms came forward to say they relate to it.

The story behind the name Gia Vanessa

Television actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have been married for 14 years now. The duo broke the big news as they welcomed their third daughter on December 16, 2020. The couple decided to reveal the baby girl’s name on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and posted a picture of the couple with the baby on February 14, 2021. Under the picture, Teejay Sidhu penned down, “Gia, meaning #heartbeat, Vanessa, from Latin, meaning 'born of Venus, the God of love'.. Snow.. because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!!”. Karanvir and Teejay are also parents to four-year-old twins Bella and Vienna.

