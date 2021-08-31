Teejay Sidhu Wishes Hubby Karanvir ‘happiest Birthday’; Says ‘thanks For All That You Are'

On the occasion of actor Karanvir Bohra’s birthday, his wife Teejay Sidhu planned a cute surprise birthday bash for him. As Teejay Sidhu stated that she takes time to compose her thoughts, she recently shared an official birthday post for her husband and even added a cute picture of them together that they captured right after their party. Karanvir Bohra was overwhelmed with all the love and reacted to her post by expressing his love for her in the comment section.

Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay shares a heartfelt note on his birthday

Teejay Sidhu recently took to her official Instagram handle and added a photo of herself in which she can be seen relaxing with her husband, Karanvir Bohra while twinning in white. In the caption, she recalled her last week conversation about how they needed to raise their vibrations and move forward. She further stated that he was all that she ever wanted in a life partner and hoped that he may come closer to achieving all that he was meant to. She wrote, “So here it is sweety, your official birthday post.. you know I take time to compose my thoughts! ;) Last week we spoke of raising our vibrations, of being better.. moving forward.. doing more good in the world.. releasing all that does not serve our greater purpose. I pray this year lifts you up and brings you closer to people and projects that align with your thinking.". Further, Teejay wrote a note of gratitude for her husband and wished the best for him this year. She added, "Thank you for all that you are.. for being so 'present' in our children's lives, for giving so much, not just to us, but also to the earth. You are all that I have wanted in a life partner.. a kind, compassionate, earth-consciousness spirit.. (with hotness thrown in as a bonus! Haha!) This year, may you come closer to achieving all that you're meant to.. on soul levels, personal levels, professional levels.. may you be the best YOU.. happiest birthday my love.. God bless you always..” (sic).

Many of the fans took to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post and poured love into the comments section by adding heart emojis. Even Karanvir Bohra responded to her post saying, ‘Sweety i love you so much… whenever you write, there is so much of thought and honest to it, every word has meaning… so this long post has such strong vibrations …and I’m going to raise every vibration of mine to a higher level’. Take a look at some of the other reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s birthday post by Teejay Sidhu.

IMAGE: TEEJAY SIDHU'S INSTAGRAM