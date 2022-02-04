Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra To Tie The Knot Soon? Latter Spills The Beans

As Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story in the Bigg Boss house created a massive buzz among the audience, the fans have been eagerly awaiting the news about their wedding plans.

Karan Kundrra recently spilled the beans on their wedding plans and even mentioned whether their respective families accepted their relationship or not. Read on to know everything in detail.

Karan Kundrra opens up about Tejasswi’s possessive nature

According to SpotboyE, Karan Kundrra recently talked about how he and Tejasswi Prakash figured out whether they were in a serious relationship after they came out of the Bigg Boss house. He further mentioned how they both did not have much idea of how they would react in the outside world but stated that they were getting closer. He even said that they were getting stronger in their relationship and were trying to spend maximum time together. Adding to it, he even revealed that their families approved of their relationship and that said it all about their wedding planning while hoping everything to go fine.

He stated, "We are in a very serious relationship and we have figured out that after coming out of Bigg Boss 15. When we both were on the show we were scared, we did not know how we both would react in the outside world. When you are on the show, where you have only each other to rely on, you get close to each other. There were thoughts in my mind that what will happen when we will go out of the house, but thankfully we are getting closer. We are getting stronger with our relationship and we are trying to spend maximum time together. So, I am hoping that everything goes fine. Both the families have already approved our relationship. That says all.”

Furthermore, Karan Kundrra also talked about Tejasswi’s possessive nature and revealed how much he loved it. He praised her by stating that she will fight the entire world for him and added that she was quite vocal about it. "She also knows that I am extremely possessive about her and sometimes she intentionally teases me so that I show my possessive side as I am a very ‘shant’ type. I think we both share very cute chemistry with each other. I don't have any problem with her getting possessive, in fact, I love it," he added.

Image: Instagram/@Tejasswi Prakash/@kkundrra