Tejasswi Prakash On Suffering Eye Haemorrhage In 'KKK10': 'I Thought I Died'

Actor Tejasswi Prakash had to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 due to an eye haemorrhage and also aborted a task. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Tejasswi Prakash also said that she did not realise until the next morning that she had an eye haemorrhage. Tejasswi Prakash, in her first reaction to the incident, claimed that she 'literally' saw white light when the accident happened.

Tejasswi on eye injury: 'I thought I died'

Elaborating her experience, Tejasswi recalled the day of the accident and said she was talking off the flags. The actor believed she was doing it calmly in comparison to her co-contestants Dharmesh Yelande and Karan Patel. Although she thought she will complete the task slowly, there was a sudden blackout in front of her eyes, she added.

The 28-year-old actor went on to explain that suddenly, her body started reacting and she was trying to come out of it. Tejasswi could not remember anything about the show, her participation, or performing the stunt at that moment. When Tejasswi came out of the pool and she saw everybody, she was wondering what happened to her and then saw back at the flags and she realised that it was Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's ticket to finale stunt, she said.

Apart from talking about it with various news portals, the Karn Sangini actor recently took to Instagram, and posted the video of the stunt which resulted in her eye injury. As seen in the video, she was in the swimming pool, inside a cylindrical container which had flags inside it. The task required her to remove the flags. As the video moved further, the actor began performing the task, but later left everyone in a panicked as she struggled to get out.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, in the latest episode, Tejasswi quit the show due to her eye injury while Shivin Narang was eliminated from the show. Rohit Shetty announced the four finalists, who are Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel and Balraj. The grand finale of the tenth season will be broadcasted on the coming weekend, which is July 25 and 26 on Colors TV.

