International Women's day is marked as one of the most significant events of the year. This day aims to highlight the achievements of women across the globe and increase awareness regarding women's equality. It also focuses on the issues of gender discrimination in society. This year it will be celebrated on March 8.

As the entire country will be celebrating International Women's day 2022 with great enthusiasm, a lot of celebrities shared their plans for the day to make the important ladies of their life feel special. The latest entry in the list is Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, who opened up on how she is celebrating the big day with her mom and beau Karan Kundrra's Mom.

Tejasswi Prakash on International Women's day 2022

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi opens up on how she feels grateful to be born as a woman. Adding to which, the former Bigg Boss contestant said-

“I really think that it’s a blessing to be born as a woman, because we as women have so many things that we can contribute in terms of the society, nature, and every way possible. Be it just bringing life into this world, or just having the mental strength”

Tejassswi further talked about her mother and the challenges which she faced in her life. She talked about how despite facing so many difficulties in her life, her mother has taken good care of Tejasswi and her brother. She said-

“I really do feel that she has had a challenging life. We didn’t have my dad around, because he used to work in Saudi. She has survived all these years without my dad being around and has really taken care of me and my younger brother. We have both grown up to be well educated and we both finished our engineering. In fact, Pratik’s doing his masters now. I want to be something like what my mom has been for me. I don’t know if that is even possible, but I am going to keep trying and if I am even 5 per cent of what she is, that will be something"

The Naagin actor further opened up on her plans for the special day with her mom and Karan Kundrra's mother. Adding to which she further says-

“I am planning on celebrating it with my mum. Also, me and Karan have planned on taking our mummas out, but it completely depends on the shoot. We are not sure, but it was my idea by the way.”

